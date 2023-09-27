Rob Schneider unleashes fiery social media response after Canadian Parliament honors Nazi: 'Beyond the pale'

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider blasted Canadian Parliament for unintentionally honoring a Ukrainian who served under Nazi command during World War II. added his voice to a chorus of others already expressing outrage over the Canadian Parliament's decision last Friday to honor a veteran who fought for Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

"Just canceled my trip to Canada," Schnieder posted on social media Monday."I just can't… It's beyond the pale. Trudeau’s tyranny against peaceful trucker protesters seems insignificant to this despicable and outrageous act of honoring of one of ADOLF HITLER’S NAZI SS Soldiers by the Canadian Parliament," he said, referencing Freedom Convoy protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates that sparked intense criticism and a series of arrests

The 59-year-old comedian, whose father is Jewish, concluded the post with,"No words…" Actor Rob Schneider attends the premiere of"Flatliners" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on September 27, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.Parliament erupted into cheers Friday as 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, who served in the First Ukrainian Division under Nazi command, was recognized as a"war hero."

Read more:

FoxNews »

Trudeau blames 'Russian disinformation' for Nazi veteran attending Canadian ParliamentCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has blamed 'Russian disinformation' for the attendance of a Nazi veteran at Canada's Parliament.

Kremlin says Canadian parliament should condemn NazismThe Kremlin said on Wednesday the decision by Canada's parliament speaker to resign after he publicly praised a former Nazi soldier was insufficient and it said the whole parliament should publicly condemn Nazism.

Canadian parliament speaker resigns over tribute to Nazi veteranAnthony Rota's resignation comes after his public apology for the incident, acknowledging the pain it caused to various communities, including the Jewish community in Canada and Holocaust survivors worldwide.

Gina Simmons Schneider Ph.D.Gina Simmons Schneider, Ph.D., is a licensed psychotherapist, corporate trainer, and certified coach, and the author of Frazzlebrain.

Aljamain Sterling: ‘I think Rob Font is going to shut the lights of Deiveson Figueiredo’Aljamain Sterling doesn’t like Deiveson Figueiredo’s chances in his bantamweight debut.

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney Cause 'Chaos' on 'Welcome to Wrexham'Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney caused ‘chaos’ with multiple incidents as Wrexham AFC co-owners

'SNL' alum Rob Schneider talks politics with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade and the concerns he has in America on Saturday's 'One Nation.'comedian Rob Schneider

added his voice to a chorus of others already expressing outrage over the Canadian Parliament's decision last Friday to honor a veteran who fought for Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

"Just canceled my trip to Canada," Schnieder posted on social media Monday."I just can't… It's beyond the pale. Trudeau’s tyranny against peaceful trucker protesters seems insignificant to this despicable and outrageous act of honoring of one of ADOLF HITLER’S NAZI SS Soldiers by the Canadian Parliament," he said, referencing Freedom Convoy protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates that sparked intense criticism and a series of arrests

The 59-year-old comedian, whose father is Jewish, concluded the post with,"No words…"

Actor Rob Schneider attends the premiere of"Flatliners" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on September 27, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.Parliament erupted into cheers Friday as 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, who served in the First Ukrainian Division under Nazi command, was recognized as a"war hero."

The division was also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, which fought for the Nazis as its paramilitary arm under the Schutzstaffel organization, according to the Toronto Star.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's

first visit to the country's capital of Ottawa, and it quickly riled critics and Jewish groups enough to demand apologies.

Schneider, further putting the decision on blast, got more incendiary with another post that read,"Don’t you stupid f---ing Canadians know THIS A--H@LE fought for the NAZIS?! Not what we call Nazis today. Like, the REAL Nazis! This guy fought for Hitler! Not like what we call people Hitler today. THEE Hitler! Like in actual Adolf Hitler."

SON OF JAILED CANADIAN PASTOR FACES POTENTIAL FINES, PRISON FOR PREACHING OUTSIDE KIDS' DRAG STORY TIME

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognize Yaroslav Hunka, who was in attendance and fought with the First Ukrainian Division in World War II before later immigrating to Canada, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Canadian nonprofit dedicated to educating people on the Holocaust, wrote on X, formerly Twitter,"FSWC is appalled that Canada’s Parliament gave a standing ovation to a Ukrainian veteran who served in a Nazi military unit during the Second World War implicated in the mass murder of Jews and others. An apology and explanation is owed."

In an op-ed published in the Toronto Sun on Sunday,Joe Warmington called for a"full apology" for honoring Hunka.

Anthony Rota, the Speaker of Canada's House of Commons who described Hunka as someone who fought for"Ukrainian independence against the Russians," resigned Tuesday after meeting with party leaders.

"No one in this House is above any of us. Therefore I must step down as your speaker," he said in Parliament.

Yaroslav Hunka, right, waits for the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Ontario on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023."I reiterate my profound regret for my error in recognizing an individual in the House during the joint address to Parliament of President Zelenskyy. That public recognition has caused pain to individuals and communities, including to the Jewish community in Canada and around the world in addition to Nazi survivors in Poland among other nations. I accept full responsibility for my actions," he continued.

Schneider, in a separate social media post, called the resignation a"very good start."FOX News Digital

, saying,"I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to [invite Hunka]. I wish to make clear that no one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them."