Rob Peters | ScreenRant

Avid lover of film, pop culture enthisiast, and superhero fanboy, Rob has more than a decade of experience in the media industry.

Rob is an award-winning content creator who grew up devouring Marvel and DC comics. He now gets to cover the films and shows that bring all those characters to life.

The MCU Phase 4 and 5 have faced criticism for not doing much with its newly introduced characters, but a fun Easter Egg helps rectify that.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Colombiana (2011) | ScreenRantZoe Saldana stars in the action thriller Colombiana as Cataleya, a young woman who becomes a skilled assassin after witnessing the murder of her parents as a child. Originally intended as a sequel to Leon: The Professional, the 2011 film is a standalone part of Luc Besson's filmography.

The Accountant (2016) | ScreenRantBen Affleck stars as Christian Wolff in the action thriller The Accountant, directed by Gavin O’Connor. A mathematical genius who connects more with his work than others, Christian freelances as a CPA for various criminal organizations to get by.

alita battle angel (2019) | ScreenRantProduced by James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez, Alita: Battle Angel adapts the manga Gunnm to live-action, featuring Rosa Salazar as the titular cyborg who goes on a quest to rebuild her identity as she faces the dark forces that plague Iron City. With the help of Christoph Waltz' Dr.

Dead by Daylight | ScreenRantDead by Daylight is a multiplayer survival horror experience in which one player takes on the role of the Killer, and four others assume the roles of Survivors. The Survivors must try to escape the Killer before being impaled to appease a malevolent force known as the Entity.

Batman | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

den of thieves 2 | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.