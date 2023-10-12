Rob Liefeld Announces Bloodstrike Movie Plans, Shares Proof of Concept Trailer

Comic book icon and Image Comics co-founder Rob Liefeld today revealed that there is finally some serious forward movement on his planned Extreme Universe film and TV projects. The artist took to Instagram to share a teaser trailer showcasing proof-of-concept footage from his planned Bloodstrike movie. It's a solid move, especially during the New York Comic Con press cycle.
The definitely-R-rated footage in the teaser offers a cool, bloody glimpse into the vivid world of the Bloodstrike comics. Adapted and directed by the critically acclaimed award-winning stunt coordinator Phillip J.
When taking a comic book from page to screen there are always hurdles; screenplay, screenwriters, talent that attach and move on. It gets old really fast. I have waited to connect with a director with the same zeal for the material, someone who can nurture it to the finish line, be a true partner in the process. I met Phil Silvera on the first Deadpool film. headtopics.com
The Extreme Universe, a long-awaited film and TV venture that promises to bring together various characters from comics created and owned by Liefeld, hopes to be a first-of-its-kind shared superhero universe that doesn't belong to a big corporate studio.