Rob Liefeld Announces Bloodstrike Movie Plans, Shares Proof of Concept Trailer

Comic book icon and Image Comics co-founder Rob Liefeld today revealed that there is finally some serious forward movement on his planned Extreme Universe film and TV projects. The artist took to Instagram to share a teaser trailer showcasing proof-of-concept footage from his planned Bloodstrike movie. It's a solid move, especially during the New York Comic Con press cycle.

The definitely-R-rated footage in the teaser offers a cool, bloody glimpse into the vivid world of the Bloodstrike comics. Adapted and directed by the critically acclaimed award-winning stunt coordinator Phillip J.

When taking a comic book from page to screen there are always hurdles; screenplay, screenwriters, talent that attach and move on. It gets old really fast. I have waited to connect with a director with the same zeal for the material, someone who can nurture it to the finish line, be a true partner in the process. I met Phil Silvera on the first Deadpool film. headtopics.com

The Extreme Universe, a long-awaited film and TV venture that promises to bring together various characters from comics created and owned by Liefeld, hopes to be a first-of-its-kind shared superhero universe that doesn't belong to a big corporate studio.

Read more:

ComicBook »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Rob Liefeld's Famous Captain America Art Headed to AuctionLiefeld sold the art to an unnamed collector in 1999.

Rob Lowe Jokes Maria Shriver Won Him in Arnold Schwarzenegger DivorceArnold Schwarzenegger opened up about how his friendship with Rob Lowe changed following Schwarzenegger’s divorce from ex-wife Maria Shriver

HP announces outlook for fiscal 2024 and hikes annual dividendHP announces outlook for fiscal 2024 and hikes annual dividend

Arnold Schwarzenegger Ribs Rob Lowe for Taking Maria Shriver’s Side in Their DivorceArnold Schwarzenegger was on Rob Lowe’s podcast where he made a playful comment about Rob taking Maria Shriver's side in their divorce.

Slocomb Mayor say city passed largest budget in city historyMayor Rob Hinson says this budget is the biggest budget in city history.

Cha Chung Hwa Announces Marriage PlansCha Chung Hwa Announces Marriage Plans