Members of the female swim team at Roanoke College took part in a Thursday press conference to address the historic fight against biological men in women's sports.

The college’s female swim team gave a news conference calling on the NCAA to save women’s sports from the growing influx of trans women competitors. They did not hold back about a recent incident involving aSome of their parents were there to support them.

The “NCAA — Save Women’s Sports!” event stemmed from a transgender female student at Roanoke who swam last year on the men’s team and joined the women’s team this year. Twelve-time NCAA All-American swimmer Riley Gaines said Thursday that universities and institutions are “gaslighting and emotionally blackmailing” biological women athletes over the issue with trans women competitors. headtopics.com

But the captains of the Roanoke College sophomore, junior, and senior swim squads — Kate Pearson, 19, Lily Mullens, 20, and Gallagher — said the issue has torn their Division III team apart and that they feel abandoned by the school, their coach and the NCAA.

“We felt helpless,” Pearson said at the news conference about the emotions she and her fellow swimmers felt after learning a trans woman would be joining the team. “Every time we tried to speak up about our feelings we were either shoved aside or expected to deal with all of our concerns ourselves. We felt completely ignored by our school — a place that is supposed to be our home away from home. headtopics.com

