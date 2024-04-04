Roads Closed Due to Flooding After Severe Weather

A day after severe weather and loads of rain, some roads across the area are still shut down, including US 23 at 270 on the Southside. The Ohio Department of Transportation says that part of US 23 is in a flood plain, so it will flood quickly if it rains a lot.

ODOT spokesperson Hannah Salem mentioned that the area is prone to flooding and is closely monitored during storms. The road will remain closed until the water levels recede. ODOT is working on plans to improve drainage in the area.

