Roads Can Be Built on the Moon, Laser Experiment Shows

Researchers have developed a method that could one day be used to build roads on the moon.The novel approach, described in a proof-of-concept study published in the journal Scientific Reports, would involve melting lunar soil with focused sunlight to turn it into a more solid substance. This could be used to create paving for roads and other infrastructure like landing pads.

In the experiments, the scientists used high-powered carbon dioxide (CO2) laser beams to heat the dust substitute, replicating the effects of concentrated sunlight. The spot of the beam had a maximum diameter of 100 millimeters (4 inches) and 12 kilowatts of maximum power, which has never been used before in previous studies.

Read more:

Newsweek »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

INDOT repairing downtown roads after North Split detour trafficThe state has a $14 million plan to fix downtown streets damaged during the North Split project.

My BookmarksMount Panorama is the most exciting racetrack pretending to be made of public roads.

East Bay highway partially closed as police investigate shootingOakland police arrested multiple suspects after an apparent police pursuit shut down roads Wednesday afternoon.

Toyota looks to the Moon with Baby Lunar Cruiser conceptInteresting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

Firefox tests a built-in checker for fake reviewsMozilla is testing a new built-in “Review Checker” feature for its Firefox browser, powered by Fakespot, that rates how reliable a product listing’s customer reviews are.

Traditional Osage Design Shines in Killers of the Flower MoonCostume designer Jacqueline West discusses the film’s thoughtful fashions.