Road Closures and Construction Projects Cause Traffic Delays in Seattle

While last weekend's events and road closures caused some backups in the Seattle area, the start of construction season could soon create another headache for drivers. From Friday night into Saturday morning, I-5 from State Route 599 to Southcenter will only have two lanes open. Lane closures will last from Friday at 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday. Luckily, the Revive I-5 project won't be affecting the freeway in the Seattle area this weekend.

However, one project that could affect many King County commuters is on State Route 520, which will be fully closed for the entire weekend. The 520 bridge from I-5 to 92nd Street will remain closed from Friday at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday. The trail is closed during this time frame as well. Also, I-405 could see delays as the southbound off-ramp to Coal Creek Parkway SE in Bellevue is closing this weekend. The closure lasts from 11 p.m. Friday until 4:30 a.m. Monday. Drivers should expect increased traffic congestion in the area

Seattle Road Closures Construction Season Traffic Delays I-5 State Route 520 I-405 Traffic Congestion

