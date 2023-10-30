Roaches, tiny toilet stalls, no A/C: San Diego Unified employees allege safety hazards at district headquarters

In the months since they were called back into district offices three years after going remote, multiple San Diego Unified School District employees have leveled complaints with the state about what they say are unhealthy and unsafe working conditions at the district headquarters, the Eugene Brucker Education Center in University Heights. Employees say the Education Center, which is 70 years old, lacks working air conditioning, smells of mildew and is infested with roaches and ants.

' In response, Chief Business Officer Drew Rowlands told staff in a September letter that a hybrid schedule was 'not possible,' blaming remote work for “a lack of team cohesion, silos, and a disconnect among staff.' But several employees said remote work had improved morale, saved transportation time and emissions and did not hurt the quality of their work.

