RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says House GOP drama won't help defeat Biden

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel cautioned House Republicans that internal battles over who will be the next House speaker are distractions from focusing on defeating President Joe Biden in next year's elections. Republicans are seeking to retake the White House and Senate during the 2024 elections and increase their slim four-seat majority in the House.

"Anytime we're fighting with each other, we're taking away from our message against Joe Biden. We're about a year out from a critical election where we have a great Senate map, we've got to hold the House, and we can win the White House," McDaniel told Fox Business on Wednesday.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted as speaker of the House late Tuesday afternoon in a 216-210 vote in which eight Republicans joined all Democrats in passing a motion to vacate the chair. Rep. headtopics.com

McCarthy's unprecedented and chaotic ouster, the first time in U.S. history that a motion to vacate has stripped a House speaker of his or her position, has dominated news headlines as several Republican leaders seek to become the next House speaker. Chief among the candidates are Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA).

"I will say on a personal note, I've worked with Kevin McCarthy the past four years — you don't get the House without Kevin McCarthy, with the recruitment that he did, with the record number of women and minority members serving in Congress," she said. headtopics.com

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Former House speaker floats idea of removing Gaetz from House GOP caucus, committeesNewt Gingrich floated the idea of removing Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., from the House GOP Conference and his committee assignments instead of a full House expulsion.

Democrats say they won't step in to save McCarthy from effort to oust himWASHINGTON - House Democrats will not vote to save House Speaker Kevin McCarthy...

Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker live updates: House votes to remove McCarthy as speakerRepublican Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been voted out of his Speaker of the House role in a move prompted by Rep. Matt Gaetz. Follow the Post’s live coverage for the latest updates, reactions and analy…

Watch: House votes on removing Kevin McCarthy as House SpeakerSpeaker Kevin McCarthy’s grip on the gavel was at serious risk Tuesday as the House appeared to have the votes needed to remove him from the speaker’s office. The dramatic showdown forced by McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he…

House votes to oust McCarthy as speaker of the HouseRep. Matt Gaetz filed a formal motion to remove McCarthy from the speakership on Monday.

Alderman, residents upset over plan to house migrants in Chicago park field houseAld. Chris Taliaferro (29th) was set to hold a meeting Tuesday night to address the news he says he himself only recently learned about.