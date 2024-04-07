RMI Launches Pegasus Guidelines for Measuring Aviation Lending Portfolios' Emissions

RMI , in cooperation with leading global banks—BNP Paribas, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, Societe Generale, and Standard Chartered—and in consultation with industry, experts, and additional financial institutions has developed a first-of-its-kind framework to enable banks to measure and disclose their aviation lending portfolios ’ emissions in a consistent and comprehensive manner.

Today, RMI announced the launch of the Pegasus Guidelines, the first voluntary climate-aligned finance framework for the aviation sector, designed to help banks independently measure and disclose the emissions intensity and/or climate alignment of their aviation lending portfolios compared to a 1.5°C scenario. The aviation sector's ability to decarbonize is dependent on driving progress across a set of key technology levers—some of which they have the ability to influence directly, and some of which will require collaboration across sectors and with policymakers.

