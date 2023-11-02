RJ Barrett's sore knee forces night off during hot start to season

It is believed that Barrett’s injury stemmed from tweaking his knee in the season-opening loss to the Celtics, and he has been managing it since.Through a tiny, four-game sample size, Barrett has been arguably the Knicks’ best player this season.He has shot the best of his career from the field (45.3 percent) and from 3-point range (42.9 percent) while averaging 21 points, three rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, maybe taking another leap in his fifth season.
Without Barrett and playing a game on a second consecutive day, Thibodeau turned to Deuce McBride for a season-high 9:24, including action in the first quarter.Knicks guard Miles McBride #2 drives down court as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert.The Knicks entered play averaging 39 3s per game, which was eighth-most in the NBA.Expect the Knicks to keep gunning from deep, which was a goal last season and remains one this year.
Knicks guard Josh Hart #3 misses a wide open three pointer shot over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade.“We ended up being I think top 10 in 3-pointers attempted last year and also top 10 in 3-pointers made,” Thibodeau said. “That was our goal: to be high-volume and at minimum league average.”
The Knicks were third last season in free throws taken and entered play ninth, which is also a focus.Thibodeau was asked whether he cared about the“If they’re keeping score, you got to care about it,” Thibodeau said. “I think everyone’s excited to see what it looks like.”
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP | Read more ⮕
Source: fox5ny | Read more ⮕
Source: marieclaire | Read more ⮕
Source: PsychToday | Read more ⮕
Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more ⮕
Source: WOKVNews | Read more ⮕