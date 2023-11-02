RJ Barrett's sore knee forces night off during hot start to season

It is believed that Barrett’s injury stemmed from tweaking his knee in the season-opening loss to the Celtics, and he has been managing it since.Through a tiny, four-game sample size, Barrett has been arguably the Knicks’ best player this season.He has shot the best of his career from the field (45.3 percent) and from 3-point range (42.9 percent) while averaging 21 points, three rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, maybe taking another leap in his fifth season.

Without Barrett and playing a game on a second consecutive day, Thibodeau turned to Deuce McBride for a season-high 9:24, including action in the first quarter.Knicks guard Miles McBride #2 drives down court as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert.The Knicks entered play averaging 39 3s per game, which was eighth-most in the NBA.Expect the Knicks to keep gunning from deep, which was a goal last season and remains one this year.

Knicks guard Josh Hart #3 misses a wide open three pointer shot over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade.“We ended up being I think top 10 in 3-pointers attempted last year and also top 10 in 3-pointers made,” Thibodeau said. “That was our goal: to be high-volume and at minimum league average.”

The Knicks were third last season in free throws taken and entered play ninth, which is also a focus.Thibodeau was asked whether he cared about the“If they’re keeping score, you got to care about it,” Thibodeau said. “I think everyone’s excited to see what it looks like.”

