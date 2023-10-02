Rivian Stock Gains After Upgrade. Deliveries Are Coming Soon.

Shares of the electric- truck start-up Rivian Automotive have enjoyed some positive momentum lately. One sign that the ride isn’t over is that the shares caught an upgrade just ahead of the company’s third-quarter delivery report, sending the stock higher to start the week.

Monday, Evercore ISI analyst Chris McNally upgraded Rivian (ticker: RIVN) to Buy From Hold. His price target is $35 a share, up from $30.

Accelerating production is one possible reason to be upbeat about the stock. The upgrade comes just before the company is set to report third-quarter sales and production numbers.

Wall Street projects about 14,000 deliveries for the third quarter. The company delivered 12,640 cars in the second quarter and 7,946 in the first for a first-half total of 20,586 units.

First-half production, meanwhile, totaled 23,387 units. In August, management said it expected to make about 52,000 vehicles in 2023, up from a forecast given in May for about 50,000 units. Rivian has about 29,000 left to make to hit the updated call, or about 14,500 per quarter.

Deliveries should be reported any day now. Second-quarter deliveries were reported on July 3.

With the upgrade, about 64% of analysts covering Rivian stock rate the shares at Buy, according to FactSet. The average Buy-rating ratio for stocks in the S&P 500 is about 55%.

The average analyst price target is about $29 a share.

Rivian stock was up 3.4% in premarket trading at $25.11 a share. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures were up about 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Coming into Monday trading, Rivian stock was up about 40% so far this year, but shares are still down about 24% over the past 12 months. While rising interest rates have reduced investors’ enthusiasm for shares of start-up companies that don’t generate profits, improving production has helped Rivian’s stock lately.