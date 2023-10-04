Rivian Stock Falls On Double Disappointment. It Isn't Really Bad News Though.

Shares of electric truck maker Rivian Automotive were falling early Thursday after it gave disappointing guidance and announced plans to raise more funds.On Wednesday after the market closed, Rivian said that sales in the current quarter would be slightly lower than analysts estimated. It also said it would issue $1.5 billion in convertible notes.

Rivian (ticker: RIVN) declined 7.6% in premarket trading, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures dropped 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively. The disappointing guidance comes days after the company said it delivered more units than expected in the third quarter.

Stocks often drop after convertible sales are announced. There are a couple of reasons for that. For starters, convertible notes are debt that can be turned into shares, which has the potential to dilute the holdings of current owners. Some investors will also go short stock of the convertible notes, borrowing shares they don’t own and selling them. headtopics.com

Short selling is typically a bearish bet. But in the case of convertible notes offerings, it’s a hedge that can, essentially, lock in a bondlike return. If the convertible notes become stock then the noteholders can use those shares to cover their short position, collecting bond interest along the way. If the notes don’t convert then the stock didn’t go up.

