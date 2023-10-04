Rivian shares sink after preliminary sales estimates, convertible-notes plan

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. slid in the extended session Wednesday after the EV maker issued preliminary quarterly sales estimates that were on par with Wall Street’s forecasts and announced plans to offer $1.5 billion worth of convertible notes.
Rivian RIVN, +9.22%, in a filing, gave a preliminary third-quarter sales estimate of between $1.29 billion and $1.33 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected sales of $1.31 billion. The company estimated it had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $9.1 billion as of Sept. 30.
Rivian also said it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.5 billion worth of “green” convertible senior notes due in 2030. That would be in a private offering to “qualified institutional buyers,” Rivian said. headtopics.com
The plan would give buyers the option to purchase up to an additional $225 million in notes. The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Rivian. Noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods, the company said.Rivian stock ended the regular trading day up 9.
