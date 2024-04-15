Rivian's New Software Update Improves EV Charger Selection

Rivian is pushing a new software update that will give its customers better insight into which EV chargers to visit — and which to avoid. EV charging reliability remains a serious sore spot for a lot of owners of plug-in vehicles, leaving the companies selling the cars scrambling to boost their confidence. Rivian ’s solution is to use their vehicle fleet to gather data about broken chargers, which then get downranked in the company’s software algorithm.
Every electric vehicle exchanges data protocols with third-party chargers when they plug in, but most EV charging operators don’t voluntarily provide real-time information on reliability and uptime — leaving EV owners to roll the dice every time they navigate to a public charger. In surveys, EV owners often cite charging reliability as the biggest pain point in their ownership experience. As such, EV companies have had to develop workarounds.
