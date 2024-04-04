Rivian R2: The Middle Child That Shouldn't Be Ignored

There's a concept in three-kid families called ' middle child syndrome .' The oldest one gets all the glory, the youngest one gets all the attention, and the one in the middle... well, they're just sort of there, right? We even saw this happen recently with Rivian . The original R1S and R1T turn heads wherever they go, and the surprise debut of the compact R3 and R3X sort of broke the internet.
So what about the Rivian R2, which was supposed to be the star of Rivian's big event a few weeks ago? After spending some time checking out the R2 in person amid the New York Auto Show this week, I can personally tell you this middle child should not be ignored. And if Rivian can actually deliver this product on time, at the price it's claimed and with the specs it's promising, I don't see how it won't be a hit. Check out our latest video embedded above to see wh
Rivian R2 Middle Child Syndrome Electric Vehicles New York Auto Show
