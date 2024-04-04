River Song Returns in New Doctor Who Audio Drama

Professor River Song returns from the dead in 2024 in a new audio drama series called The Death and Life of River Song . Alex Kingston reprises her role as River Song , the time traveling archaeologist from Doctor Who .

The series is produced by Big Finish Productions and the first box set is titled Last Words.

River Song Doctor Who Audio Drama Big Finish Productions Last Words

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who Is Repeating The Third Doctor Era In 1 Brilliant WayFifteenth’s connection to an earlier Doctor.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

10 Fifteenth Doctor & Ruby Cosplays That Will Get You Ready For Doctor Who Season 14Some great Doctor Who cosplays for the new season.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Doctor Who Wasting Colin Baker's Sixth Doctor Began The Classic Show's 1989 DownfallCallum Jones is a Shift Writer for Screen Rant. After obtaining an MA in Scriptwriting from Goldsmiths, University London, he went on to make a handful of short films, before using his knowledge and passion for film and TV to transition into article writing.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Peter Capaldi's First Doctor Who Episode Fixed A Sixth Doctor Problem After 30 YearsDaniel is an avid science-fiction fan, but passionate about TV and film in general. Coming from a musical background, he fronts a rock band, where he also serves as their lead songwriter. When not participating in creative endeavors, he enjoys reading, music, podcasts, and video games.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Ruki River’s Carbon Mysteries: Shedding Light on a Very Dark RiverScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Bud Light St. Patrick's River Parades & Celebration will paint the River Walk green this weekendSt. Patrick's Day festivities return to the San Antonio River Walk with two days of live music and dance performances, Irish-themed floats and river-dyeing rituals.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »