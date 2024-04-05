Rivalry Reports Significant Growth in Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results for 2023

Rivalry , a betting company, has reported significant growth in its fourth quarter and full-year results for 2023. The company's betting handle increased by 82% to $423.2 million in 2023, while revenue jumped by 34% to $35.

7 million. Gross profit also saw a 66% increase to $16.2 million. Rivalry's CEO, Steven Salz, stated that the company has become more diversified in terms of geography and product offerings, which positions them for sustainable growth in the future.

Rivalry Betting Growth Fourth Quarter Full-Year Results Revenue Gross Profit Diversified Sustainable Growth

