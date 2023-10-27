Ritchie Torres criticizes universities, colleges for 'staying silent' during Israel attacks

Local leaders like, Congressman Ritchie Torres are condemning acts of antisemitism, especially on college campuses. FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt reports.

"We are calling upon the Department of Education, the federal Department of Education to hold our college campuses and universities accountable." Congressman Torres criticized some colleges and universities for staying silent saying they are allowing an atmosphere of fear and terror to take hold on campuses against Jewish students.

Some parents spoke out about the protest at Cooper Union on Wednesday after a group of students were locked inside the library after other students involved with the protest ran inside the school.Jewish students locked in library during pro-Palestinian rally at Cooper Union headtopics.com

A group of Jewish students say they ended up locked inside the library at Cooper Union while other students who were part of a pro-Palestine rally banged on the windows and door.Recently students at Harvard supported the Intifada which calls for a wave of violence against Jewish people around the world.

Another recent demonstration was also held at NYU, and after people believed to be students ripped down posters of hostages being held by Hamas. "The notion that the world must be cleansed of Jews is the kind of genocidal antisemitism that one would expect from Nazi Germany, not from an academic institution in New York City," Torres said. headtopics.com

Torres, along with some students and parents, called on the federal government to enforce national civil rights laws to protect Jewish students. Torres is now urging the Federal Department of Education to withhold federal dollars from colleges and universities until campuses deal with the growing wave of antisemitism.—hate of Jews, hate of Muslims, hate of any group of people based on their faith, their national origin, or any aspect of their identity. Our University "As we have reiterated many times over the past few weeks, antisemitism or any other form of hate will never be tolerated in our community.

