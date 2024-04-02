Risky Assets Soar in Q1 2024: S&P 500 and Bitcoin Performance

Risky assets have been on a roll in the first quarter of 2024. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) rose 10.2% to record its best first-quarter performance since 2019, while Bitcoin (BTC) surged 103.1% during the same period. Traders need to be careful after the strong Q1 performance because nothing goes up in a straight line. Bull markets are known for their sharp corrections, which shake out the late entrants. However, the dips offer a low-risk buying opportunity to the long-term investors.

What are the important support levels to watch out for in Bitcoin and altcoins? Let’s analyze the charts to find out

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Cointelegraph / 🏆 562. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 Shriners Children’s 500 - March 10, 2024View 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 race, qualifier and practice leaderboards, live streams, bonus cameras, videos and odds information.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

2024 Food City 500 - March 17, 2024View 2024 Food City 500 race, qualifier and practice leaderboards, live streams, bonus cameras, videos and odds information.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

2024 Shriners Children's 500 prop bets: Best bets, predictions for NASCAR at PhoenixNASCAR’s West Coast swing continues with the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Shriners Children's 500: What to know about the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race at PhoenixThe NASCAR Cup Series heads to its fourth race of the year. Phoenix Raceway will be the site on Sunday as drivers look to gain an advantage on each other.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

2024 Shriners Children's 500 predictions: Best bets for NASCAR Racing at PhoenixThe NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the Shriners Children’s 500. Bettors can tune into the action on FOX on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Societe Generale raises S&P 500 target for 2024, citing the artificial intelligence boomThe Wall Street arm of the French bank now anticipates the S&P 500 could climb another 5% to 5,500 by the end of this year thanks to 'rational optimism.'

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »