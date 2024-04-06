Rising Rival of Hungarian PM Orbán Mobilizes Thousands in Budapest

A rising rival of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán mobilized thousands of supporters in the capital of Hungary on Saturday, outlining a plan to unite the country and end the 14-year power control of the populist leader.

At the center of the demonstration, the latest in a series of protests against Orbán's nationalist government, was newcomer politician Peter Magyar, a former member of the ruling Fidesz party who has gained fame in recent weeks for his allegations of corruption and nepotism against the country's leaders. Magyar addressed a crowd that filled the expansive square near the Parliament building in Budapest, announcing the creation of a new political community aimed at uniting disillusioned conservative and liberal Hungarians against Orbán's government and the fragmented and ineffective political opposition

Hungary Viktor Orbán Peter Magyar Protest Government Opposition

