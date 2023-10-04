The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The strike by the United Auto Workers, now in its third week with no resolution in sight, could reduce vehicle sales in coming months. And the threat of a government shutdown, narrowlyFed’s Powell gets an earful about inflation and interest rates from small businessesInflation drops to a two-year low in Europe.

Yet growth will likely slow to a meager 0.7% annual rate in the final three months of the year, Goldman estimates. With borrowing rates high and inflation still relatively elevated, consumers, who drive about 70% of economic growth, are expected to spend more cautiously. headtopics.com

But the substantial rise in borrowing costs could intensify the economy’s slowdown. The yield on the 10-year Treasury touched a 16-year high of 4.8% on Tuesday, up from 3.3% in April. Last week, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage hit 7.3%, the highest rate in 23 years, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

“That will influence not only our policy decisions but how the economy evolves over the next year,” Mester said. “Those tighter, higher rates will have an impact on the economy.”

Read more:

AP »

Tesla Stock Is Surging. Thank the EV Bears.Shares of electric-vehicle maker Tesla are rallying Wednesday on no official news. It's likely bearish investors trying to manage their bets against Tesla...

Bill Gross says the surging 10-year Treasury yield could test 5% in the short termOne-time bond king Bill Gross believes Treasury yields have the potential to shoot even higher in the short run.

E-bikes are surging in popularity while fire risk growsYou may have seen them in your neighborhood. Electric bikes, or e-bikes, offer convenient size, maneuverability, and range.'I actually sold my car because this is so much more convenient,' said

Forex Today: US Dollar stretches higher on surging bond yields ahead of key dataHere is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 4: The US Dollar continues to outperform its rivals mid-week as US Treasury bond yields keep on cl

Surging Tokyo property prices squeeze out young professionals By ReutersSurging Tokyo property prices squeeze out young professionals

Surging Tokyo property prices squeeze out young professionalsMie Kawamata dreamed of owning a home where she could tend a small garden and her 1-year-old daughter could play outside, yet still be close enough to commute to central Tokyo.