Rising Inflation Puts Financial Strain on Parents Raising Children

Inflation is a top-of-mind issue for many Americans during this year's presidential election, and the strain of high prices is being felt particularly hard by people raising children. Joseph Yusuf of Washington, D.C., is one of them. He spends every afternoon with his 11-year-old daughter, Jakayla. She lives with her mom nearby, and after school, Yusuf and Jakayla do homework together, sometimes play video games or shoot hoops.

He has a big support system — that includes his mom and grandmother, who help out as he manages his full-time job and co-parenting Jakayla. But rising costs have left him feeling particularly challenged. Yusuf, who works at Howard University as an events and facilities coordinator, says he wants to eventually start saving for her college, but for months now, after bills are paid, there's no money left over. 'Food, gas, car insurance, rent, just any and everything. All the above have just risen. And I'm not going to lie to you, I stress,' he say

Inflation High Prices Parents Children Financial Strain

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NPR / 🏆 96. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BoJ Minutes: Rising likelihood of hitting inflation targetThe Bank of Japan (BoJ) Board members shared their views on inflation and monetary policy outlook, per the BoJ Minutes of the January meeting.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

5 gold investments to consider with inflation risingThere are lots of gold investments worth considering, but these are some of the top choices amid rising inflation.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Reacts to Rising InflationTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses the February CPI and rising inflation, stating that the trend is favorable despite monthly fluctuations. President Biden's priority is addressing high costs.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

3 gold investing moves to make with inflation risingGold is an attractive hedge as inflation devalues the dollar. Here are three gold investment moves to make now.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Breitbart Business Digest: Inflation Is Back and Rising AgainSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

February inflation breakdown: Where are prices still rising the fastest?Inflation climbed faster than expected in February thanks to an uptick in the cost of rent, gas and transportation, according to new Labor Department data.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »