Rising Inflation Puts Financial Strain on Parents Raising Children

Inflation is a top-of-mind issue for many Americans during this year's presidential election, and the strain of high prices is being felt particularly hard by people raising children. Joseph Yusuf of Washington, D.C., is one of them. He spends every afternoon with his 11-year-old daughter, Jakayla. She lives with her mom nearby, and after school, Yusuf and Jakayla do homework together, sometimes play video games or shoot hoops.
He has a big support system — that includes his mom and grandmother, who help out as he manages his full-time job and co-parenting Jakayla. But rising costs have left him feeling particularly challenged. Yusuf, who works at Howard University as an events and facilities coordinator, says he wants to eventually start saving for her college, but for months now, after bills are paid, there's no money left over. 'Food, gas, car insurance, rent, just any and everything. All the above have just risen. And I'm not going to lie to you, I stress,' he say
Inflation High Prices Parents Children Financial Strain
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »