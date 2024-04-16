Rising Inflation Forces Americans to Spend More on Everyday Necessities

Inflation is once again gaining steam, forcing the average American to shell out a lot more money for everyday necessities . The typical U.S. household needed to pay $227 more a month in March to purchase the same goods and services it did one year ago because of still-high inflation, according to calculations from Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi shared with FOX Business.

The CPI is still running well above the typical pre-pandemic rate, and the cost of necessities like food, rent and child care remains far more expensive than just one year ago.Housing and gasoline costs were the biggest drivers of inflation last month, accounting for more than half of the total monthly increase.Rent costs rose 0.5% for the month and are up 5.7% from the same time last year.

