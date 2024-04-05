Rising Food Prices Impact Consumers with Lower Incomes

Food prices have increased by 36.5% in the past five years, affecting consumers with lower incomes. While some items like bacon and tilapia have become less expensive, others like beef, fruit snacks, and mayonnaise have seen a price increase of over 50%.

This has also impacted sales at restaurants, particularly among Americans with incomes below $75,000.

