Rising Egg Prices Due to Bird Flu Outbreak

Egg prices have been steadily rising due to an outbreak of bird flu in poultry farms across the country. The average price of a dozen Grade A large eggs was $3 in February, up from $2 in the fall. Although prices have decreased from a record high in January 2023, they are now at the highest level since April 2023.

