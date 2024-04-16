Rising Child Care Costs Put Pressure on Families

and preschool rose 4.4% in March from the year before — outpacing the overall inflation rate, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.Rising costs are putting stress on families, with some spending at a slower pace and dipping into savings and, there's even some evidence that parents areThe decline in pandemic-era child care benefits and rising wages for child care workers are part of the equation.
Last year, the median weekly wage in the industry was $635 — or about $33,000 a year. That's a 27% increase from 2019, even after adjusting for inflation. And pay is still rising. Wages were up 4.8% for these workers in March over last year, according to analysis of pay in job listing data from the jobs siteThis is hardly a story about high pay run amok — wages are still extremely low in the industry. Rather, child care providers are struggling to attract and retain workers in these low-paying jobs.
The end of pandemic-era benefits eliminated the cash providers were using to fund bonuses and higher pay for workers — pushing some to find other ways to pay employees, like raising tuition.Share on linkedin
Child Care Costs Families Inflation Savings Workers Wages
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »
Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »
Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »
Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »
Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »