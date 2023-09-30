Rishi Sunak needs to rally his flagging Conservatives. He hopes a dash of populism will do the trick

Britain's governing Conservative Party is gathering for its annual conference. FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on, during a visit to Writtle University College, in Writtle, near Chelmsford, England, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

heads to the governing Conservative Party’s annual conference on Sunday facing a triple challenge: Cheer up a party that’s trailing in opinion polls, sideline rivals who are eyeing his job and persuade the voting public that a party in power for 13 years deserves another term in office.

Sunak's arsenal includes a package of populist measures — such as— designed to win back voters who have rejected the Conservatives over Britain’s stagnating economy, cost-of-living crisis and waves of strikes that have intermittently shut down doctors’ offices, schools and train services. headtopics.com

“Public services are crumbling, the economy’s not responding and (the Conservatives) haven’t met some of the pledges they’ve made, so you’d expect them to be pretty downhearted,” said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London.

