Rishi Sunak needs to rally his flagging Conservatives. He hopes a dash of populism will do the trick

Britain's governing Conservative Party is gathering for its annual conference. And U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a triple challenge. Such moves have dismayed environmental campaigners, but are designed to appeal to the party members, officials and lawmakers gathering in the northwest England city of Manchester for a conference that culminates in a leader’s speech by Sunak on...

The left-of-center opposition Labour Party will hold its own convention in nearby Liverpool a week later.

The autumn conferences — blends of pep rally, policy forum and boozy bash — play an important role in British political life. This year’s may well be the last before a national election. Under the U.K. parliamentary system, an election must be called within five years of the previous one, held in December 2019.

Since the last national vote, the U.K. has left the European Union, endured a pandemic and ejected two prime ministers — scandal-tarnished Boris Johnson and ill-fated Liz Truss, who lasted just 49 days in office.

The leader of Spain's conservatives is trying for the second time in three days to get parliamentary support for his bid to become prime minister.

