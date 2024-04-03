Rise in Overdose Deaths During Pregnancy and Postpartum Period

Overdose deaths during pregnancy and in the months after childbirth rose between 2018 and 2021 as the number of Americans who died while using drugs reachedSome of the most dramatic increases were among Native American and Alaskan Natives and women aged 35 to 44. Deaths within two to 12 months after giving birth nearly doubled for drug users., from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), were published in JAMA Psychiatry.

Researchers said the results reveal important trends that affect maternal mortality rates and the drug overdose crisis. “This has profound implications for the way we discourage, directly or indirectly, women from seeking care during pregnancy,” said Dr. Wilson Compton, an addiction psychiatrist and NIDA’s deputy director. The reasons pregnant people with an addiction don’t seek care are well-documented. Many fear an OB-GYN or nurse will call child protective services. Women have been forced to give up babies at birt

