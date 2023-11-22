Rise in Online Searches for 'Climate Anxiety', Google Data Shows

Online search queries related to 'climate anxiety' have risen, according to data gathered by Google and shared exclusively with BBC 100 Women. The rise of wildfires, floods and droughts around the world are just some of the highly visible signs of climate change. Data from Google Trends shows that search queries related to 'climate anxiety' have increased dramatically.

Search queries in English around 'climate anxiety' in the first 10 months of 2023 are 27 times higher than the same period in 2017. There have been surges related to climate anxiety in other world languages over the same period. Search queries in Chinese languages have risen by eight-and-a-half times. These are not the languages with the most commonly searched queries around climate anxiety but are just some of the world languages the BBC asked Google to look at





