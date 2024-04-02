Rise in Mpox Cases in the U.S.

There is a national year-to-date estimate of 511 cases as of mid-March. What is monkeypox? The WHO announced the virus' new name, "mpox" amid concerns about stigma and discrimination. Mpox cases are on the rise in the U.S., increasing to almost double what they were at the same time last year, according to new CDC data. There is a national year-to-date estimate of 511 cases as of mid-March, compared to 287 cases during the same period last year.

New York City has been dealing with over 100 cases so far this year, whereas last year, the city only had 30. Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a disease that is rarely fatal, and its symptoms are similar to smallpox but milder, according to the CDC. While historically found in central and west Africa, cases began popping up in the U.S. in May 2022. Since then, over 32,000 cases have been reported, as well as 58 deaths in the U.S., according to the CD

