Rise in Enrollment in Vocational-Focused Community Colleges

Enrollment in vocational-focused community colleges rose 16% in 2023, hitting its highest level since the National Student Clearinghouse started tracking the data in 2018. Median pay for some trades is rising faster than for professional services. Meanwhile, prestigious schools like Tufts, Yale, and the University of Pennsylvania expect their attendance costs to surpass $90,000 for the 2024-25 school year.

The average cost of a private nonprofit four-year college is $41,540,Tuition and fees at private universities have risen roughly 40% in the past 20 years, adjusted for inflation, and around 43 million Americans hold a collective $1.3 trillion in student loan debt. As costs have risen, college enrollment has fallen; U.S. higher education enrollment was around 18.7 million in 2021, down from 21 million in 201

