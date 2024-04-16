Rise in Cases of Leptospirosis Caused by Rat Urine in New York City

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamThe city is seeing a rise in cases of human leptospirosis, a disease caused by rat urine , which if left untreated can cause kidney failure and liver damage .Six cases have been reported so far this year, the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said in anLeptospirosis is spread by bacteria in the urine of infected Norway rats, also called brown rats, who dominate the rodent population in New York City .

The city has four rat migration zones -- in Harlem, Grand Concourse in the Bronx, Bedford-Stuyvesant/Bushwick, and East Village/Chinatown. Adams believes the city got ahead of the curve with the implementation of mandatory garbage bins -- helping to limit any skin exposure to rats. "People need to connect the dots, plastic bags mean rodents, get the plastic bags off our streets, you will make a major dent in the rat mitigation problem," Adams said."I don't think any rodent can traumatize you any more than a rat," Adams said. "So success is to stop the traumatizing of people that the rodents have basically taken over our city."from the disease in the Bronx.

Leptospirosis Rat Urine Kidney Failure Liver Damage New York City

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7NY / 🏆 592. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leptospirosis, transmitted by rat urine, is on the rise in NYC, health officials warnLeptospirosis, transmitted by rat urine, is on the rise in NYC, health officials warn

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »

City speeds up measles vaccinations for migrants as cases continue to riseIn response to a continuing measles outbreak, city officials will require migrants living at a densely-populated Lower West Side shelter to receive a second dose of the measles vaccine 28 days afte…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

CDC and AMA urge unvaccinated Americans to get measles vaccine as cases riseThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Medical Association sent out separate but similar pleas on Monday for unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated against the extremely contagious measles virus as vaccination rates have slipped, cases are rising globally and nationally, and the spring-break travel period is beginning.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

STD cases on the rise in Mobile CountyWith 100 STD cases so far this year, Dr. Kevin Michaels at the Mobile County Health Department says rates of three types of sexually transmitted diseases and infections are on the rise across the county.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

CDC urges vaccination amid rise in measles cases in the US and globallyThe warning comes ahead of the busy spring and summer travel season. Many countries, including Austria, Philippines, Romania and the United Kingdom are experiencing measles outbreaks, the CDC said.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Doctors issue measles warning as cases rise across the U.S.Doctors warn about the growing number of measles cases even though the disease was eradicated 60 years ago.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »