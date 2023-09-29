Ripple leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post increases

Most large cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Friday, with Ripple seeing the biggest change, climbing 4.55% to 53 cents. Seven additional... Seven additional currencies posted gains Friday. Solana SOLUSD, +2.23% climbed 2.18% to $20.14, and Cardano ADAUSD, +1.20% rose 1.26% to 25 cents. Dogecoin DOGEUSD, +0.76% rose 0.89% to 6 cents, while Ethereum ETHUSD, +0.66% rose 0.71% to $1,668.91.

Uniswap UNIUSD, +0.70% climbed 0.52% to $4.45.

Polygon MATICUSD, +0.41% and Polkadot DOTUSD, +0.12% rounded out the increases for Friday, with gains of 0.52% to 52 cents and 0.20% to $4.09, respectively. On the other hand, Bitcoin BTCUSD, -0.64% posted the only drop, falling 0.72% to $26,901.80.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, +2.13% climbed 2.25% to $76.85, while MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR, +0.59% rose 0.63% to $330.98. Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT, -0.05% shares rose 0.07% to $9.44, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA, +0.70% rose 1.52% to $8.70. headtopics.com

Overstock.com Inc. OSTK, +2.17% rallied 2.17% to $16.26, while Block Inc. SQ, +1.31% climbed 1.42% to $44.98 and Tesla Inc. TSLA, +3.27% rallied 2.85% to $253.39.

PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL, +1.32% increased 1.15% to $58.85, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON, -0.40% shares slipped 0.40% to $7.47. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, +1.95% rose 2.01% to $439.57, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, +1.19% rose 1.39% to $104.19.

In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF BITQ, +1.93%, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, rallied 1.93% to $6.87. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK, +1.40% rose 1.05% to $20.17. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, +0.05%, which tracks the Bitcoin market price, climbed 0.32% to $19.06.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.