Ripley: A Complex Character Study of a Solitary Con Man

From writer/director Steve Zaillian and based on the work of author Patricia Highsmith , the eight-episode Netflix series Ripley takes a deep dive into lone wolf grifter Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), living in New York in the early 1960s as he’s hired to travel to Italy to convince Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) to give up his wayward lifestyle and return home to his wealthy family.

Instead of fulfilling that request, Tom works his way into Dickie’s life while also drawing suspicion from Dickie’s girlfriend, Marge Sherwood (Dakota Fanning). And as the incidents of deceit, fraud and murder start to pile up, Inspector Ravini (Maurizio Lombardi) searches for evidence, and Marge asks more and more questions, Tom has to figure out what his next move will be. Ripley is a fascinating character study of a complex, solitary con man wanting a life other than his ow

Tom Ripley, a master of disguise and deceit, turns to murder as his true identity as a con man is at risk of being exposed in the new Netflix series Ripley. Starring Andrew Scott, the series follows Tom's journey from a life of scamming to wealth in Italy.

The ending of the Netflix series Ripley leaves Tom's fate somewhat ambiguous. Throughout the thrilling series, Tom has conned his way from a lowly life of scamming and thievery in New York City to becoming incredibly wealthy in Italy thanks to a supposed old friend, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn). The psychological thriller is based on the renowned 1955 novel The Talented Mr. Ripley by celebrated novelist Patricia Highsmith, the first of her 5-part 'Ripley' series that also includes Ripley Under Ground and Ripley's Game. Ripley has received rave reviews from critics upon its April 4, 2024 release exclusively on Netflix. The Talented Mr. Ripley has been adapted several times for film and television, but none have been shot completely in monochrome until Steven Zallian's Ripley

Tom Ripley is hired to convince a wealthy man's son to return home, leading him into a life of deceit, fraud, and murder. An American living in Italy suspects darker motives. The actor's performance in portraying the aftermath of the murders is praised for its humanity and emotion.

