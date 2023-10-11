Rio Tinto’s Nuton puts another $10m into McEwen Copper

Articles can be saved for quick future reference. This is a subscriber benefit. If you are already a subscriber, please log in to save this article. If you are not a subscriber, click on the View Subscription Options button to subscribe.

Please enter the email address that you used to subscribe on Engineering News. Your password will be sent to this address.Note: When you select a default region you will be directed to the MiningWeekly.com home page of your choice whenever you visit miningweekly.com.

Read more:

MiningWeeklyAUS »

Copper prices pressured by weak demand, sentiment, rising inventories — report No 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Innovative copper, cobalt tailings treatment ‘encouraging’ – JubileeThe technical team of the JSE AltX- and Aim-listed Jubilee Metals Group is innovating a waste leach circuit for the treatment of copper and cobalt tailings, as part of its Northern Refining copper strategy in Zambia. The development phase has commenced with upscaled continuous pilot runs to confirm the “encouraging” results achieved to date, which Jubilee described as being in an October 11 release to Mining Weekly, which coincided with the company’s publication of audited results for the 12 mo

Chinese copper tycoon goes missing, believed to be detained by policeNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

CFO of world’s top copper miner is moving to job in lithium, not leaving companyCodelco’s chief financial officer is moving to a new job with responsibility for lithium and not leaving the Chilean state mining giant, according to the company’s chairman. The world’s No. 1 copper producer abruptly announced Alejandro Rivera’s resignation as CFO on Thursday, saying only that he would be pursuing “other professional challenges'.

Zambia to decide on new Mopani Copper Mines investor in October - sourceThe Zambian government is expected to make a final decision on the sale of Mopani Copper Mines this month, securing a new investor for the assets it bought from Glencore in 2021, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Zambia's Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe had initially said a new investor for the copper mines, which are struggling to make a profit, would be selected by the end of July.

Freeport seeks to extend permit for exporting Indonesian copperNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion