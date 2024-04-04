Rio Tinto Faces Shareholder Demands on Environmental Issues

Rio Tinto faced demands from shareholders at its annual meeting to address environmental issues and commit to achieving an "impeccable ESG" performance. The mining industry is under scrutiny for its contribution to greenhouse gas emissions and its role in the energy transition .

Rio aims to reduce carbon emissions by 15% by 2025 and 50% by the end of the decade.

