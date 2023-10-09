Rio invests into the AJIF

10/10/2023 12:09 AM

Diversified miner Rio Tinto will invest a further A$1.7-million to the Australia-Japan Innovation Fund (AJIF), to promote research and academic projects between Australia and Japan, and to further collaboration between industry, educational institutions and governments in the two nations.

Source

MiningWeeklyAUS

