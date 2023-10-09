Rio de Janeiro launches raids in 3 favelas targeting organized crime in vulnerable neighborhoods

Rio de Janeiro's state government deployed hundreds of police officers early Monday to three of the city's sprawling, low-income neighborhoods, saying it aimed to clamp down on organized crime groups.

Residents of the communities started hearing shootouts soon after dawn, according to Fogo Cruzado, a nonprofit organization that provides real-time reporting of gun violence. Local media G1 reported that two police helicopters took fire and were forced to the ground.

