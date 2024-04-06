Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena Debuts Baldur's Gate 3-Inspired Ring Gear

Reigning Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena debuted new ring gear inspired by Baldur's Gate 3 during Supercard of Honor. The gear included an outfit modeled after Karlach 's initial outfit and a two-headed axe.

ROH's red lighting also helped to make Athena match Karlach's red skin. Ring of Honor also released a new shirt featuring Athena as Karlach.

