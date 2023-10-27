Rikers officer plants weapon in inmate's cell, doesn't realize his own body cam caught crime: DA

NYC investigators found more than $780K in unused equipment in closed Rikers facility with hidden loungeHulking ‘Spider-Man’ prisoner who escaped NYC hospital found badly bruised after month on the lam

A Rikers Island correction officer didn’t realize his body cam was on — and filmed himself planting a pointed shard of Plexiglas in an inmate’s cell and then pretending he found it, officials say. Dionisio Rosario, 33, has been charged with four counts of first-degree falsifying business records, six counts of second-degree falsifying business records and two counts of official misconduct, according to a statement from the Bronx District Attorney’s Office on Friday, when it announced the indictment against the suspect.

Rosario — who has worked in the city’s Department of Corrections for seven years — unintentionally engaged his camera while “conducting a search inside of Robert N. Davoren Center” and getting into a scrape with an inmate, the DA’s office said. headtopics.com

The officer was ‘involved in a use of force with an inmate” during the search, authorities said. After the tussle, the staffer was caught on his own body-worn camera grabbing the sharpened 4-inch object and entering the inmate’s cell, they said.

He then placed the sharpened plexiglass underneath “a piece of paper by the sink area,” an investigation by the DA’s office allegedly found. “The defendant is seen searching other areas of the cell before coming back to the sink area, where he removed the sharpened object from where he had previously planted it,” the press release said.Accused Rikers officer Dionisio Rosario, 33, has been accused of hiding a 4-inch pointed shard of Plexiglas in an inmate’s cell and then claiming he found it.Rosario then reported that he had “recovered” the weapon by the sink area and that it had been in the inmate’s hand, the DA’s Office said. headtopics.com

