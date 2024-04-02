Rihanna Revives Rocker-Chic Look with Metallica Tee

Rihanna is no stranger to a rocker-chic look. Remember her 2009 album Rated R? Her fashions during that era were all about an edgy, punk-y vibe. In recent months, the star has embraced more of a casual-cool aesthetic, complete with baggy jeans and lingerie—but this weekend in Los Angeles, she revived that old rock and roll sensibility. The singer and beauty mogul was spotted out and about, stying a Metallica tee as only she could—and the result was, of course, impossibly stylish.

Who knew Rihanna was a secret Metallica fan? The star wore the band’s “And Justice For All” tee, pairing it with a faux fur leopard coat by Bottega Veneta and tear-away pants by The Attico. As usual, it was the accessories and details that made the look superstar-worthy; Rihanna finished off the ensemble with a pair of crystal-studded Gucci shades, leather moto boots, and a chunky Gucci necklace. Maybe rocker-chic is Rihanna’s new spring fashion direction (Lady Gaga is on board with it, too

