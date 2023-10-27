Right-wingers melt down over melted Robert E. Lee statue

As the esteemed R&B crooner Usher once said, “Gotta let it burn.” Check out the video below, featuring incredible footage of metalworkers melting down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. I shed no tears over it, but it appears Lee did.

As the Post explained: Predictably, conservatives are… well… melting down over molten Lee. 'They absolutely want your extinction,' Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, wrote in response to a self-proclaimed Lee descendant and X user who complained about the statue's demise. And there were more right-wing tears where that came from. Swords Into Plowshares has begun collecting ideas from city residents on what the new art could be.

