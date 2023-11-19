Right-wing Populist Javier Milei Wins Argentina's Presidential Election

Right-wing populist Javier Milei will become the next president of Argentina after promising a dramatic shake-up to the state in a fiercely polarized election campaign held amid deep discontent over soaring inflation and rising poverty. With 97.6% of votes tallied in Sunday's presidential runoff vote, Milei had 55.8% and Economy Minister Sergio Massa 44.2%, according to Argentina's electoral authority.
Presuming that margin holds, it would be wider than predicted by all polls and the widest since Argentina's return of democracy in 1983. In the streets of Buenos Aires, drivers honked their horns and many took to the streets to celebrate in several neighborhoods. Outside Milei's party headquarters, a hotel in downtown Buenos Aires, supporters were euphoric. Massa, of the ruling Peronist party, conceded defeat and congratulated Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist who has drawn frequent comparisons to former President Donald Trump. 'Congratulations to Javier Milei on a great race for President of Argentina,' Trump wrote on Truth Socia
