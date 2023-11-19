Right-wing Populist Javier Milei Wins Argentina's Presidential Election

Right-wing populist Javier Milei will become the next president of Argentina after promising a dramatic shake-up to the state in a fiercely polarized election campaign held amid deep discontent over soaring inflation and rising poverty. With 97.6% of votes tallied in Sunday's presidential runoff vote, Milei had 55.8% and Economy Minister Sergio Massa 44.2%, according to Argentina's electoral authority.

Presuming that margin holds, it would be wider than predicted by all polls and the widest since Argentina's return of democracy in 1983. In the streets of Buenos Aires, drivers honked their horns and many took to the streets to celebrate in several neighborhoods. Outside Milei's party headquarters, a hotel in downtown Buenos Aires, supporters were euphoric. Massa, of the ruling Peronist party, conceded defeat and congratulated Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist who has drawn frequent comparisons to former President Donald Trump. 'Congratulations to Javier Milei on a great race for President of Argentina,' Trump wrote on Truth Socia





CBSNews » / 🏆 17. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Right-wing Populist Javier Milei Elected as President of ArgentinaNewly elected President of Argentina Javier Milei of La Libertad Avanza promises a dramatic shake-up to the state in a fiercely polarized election campaign held amid deep discontent over soaring inflation and rising poverty.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 275. / 26,25 Read more »

Javier Milei: who is Argentina election candidate and what are his policies?With wild hair and brash sideburns - and sometimes a chainsaw - Argentine libertarian economist Javier Milei has become the stand-out image of the South American country's presidential election and made himself the candidate to beat.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

Argentina Economy Minister Sergio Massa leads populist Javier Milei in presidential vote countArgentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa is leading right-wing populist Javier Milei in early returns from Sunday's presidential election

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

Sergio Massa's win surprises Argentina, sets runoff with Javier Milei‎

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86,24 Read more »

Javier Milei Wins Argentina's Presidential ElectionsJavier Milei has won Argentina’s presidential elections in provisional results, wrenching his country to the right with a bombastic anti-establishment campaign that drew comparisons to that of former US President Donald Trump – all against the backdrop of one of the world’s highest inflation rates.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

Argentina's Third-place Presidential Candidate Bullrich Endorses Right-wing Populist Milei in RunoffFormer Argentine presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich, who placed third in Sunday's election, endorsed rightwing populist Javier Milei on Wednesday for next month's runoff, a move that could rupture the country's main centerright opposition coalition.Bullrich, a former...

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »