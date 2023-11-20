Right-wing Populist Javier Milei Elected as President of Argentina

Newly elected President of Argentina Javier Milei of La Libertad Avanza will bring a dramatic shake-up to the state after winning the presidential runoff. With 97.6% of votes tallied, Milei had 55.8% and Economy Minister Sergio Massa 44.2%. This victory comes amid deep discontent over inflation and poverty.





fox13seattle » / 🏆 275. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Argentina Economy Minister Sergio Massa leads populist Javier Milei in presidential vote countArgentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa is leading right-wing populist Javier Milei in early returns from Sunday's presidential election

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

Sergio Massa's win surprises Argentina, sets runoff with Javier Milei‎

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86,24 Read more »

Javier Milei Wins Argentina's Presidential ElectionsJavier Milei has won Argentina’s presidential elections in provisional results, wrenching his country to the right with a bombastic anti-establishment campaign that drew comparisons to that of former US President Donald Trump – all against the backdrop of one of the world’s highest inflation rates.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

Argentina's Golden Opportunity: The Surprising Outcome of Recent ElectionsCould Javier Milei's campaign actually have revitalized the energy and determination of the incumbent system?

Source: BitcoinMagazine - 🏆 397. / 23,4375 Read more »

Economy Minister Sergio Massa leads populist Javier MileiWith 76% of votes counted in Argentina presidential race, Economy Minister Sergio Massa leads populist Javier Milei

Source: ABC - 🏆 466. / 22,68 Read more »

Ultraderechista Javier Milei y peronista Massa tienden puentes para atraer votos de otras tendenciasUn día después de las elecciones presidenciales argentinas, los dos candidatos que se enfrentarán en el balotaje del 19 de noviembre en Argentina desplegaron sus estrategias para ampliar su electorado: el ultraderechista Javier Milei tendió puentes el lunes con el conservador expresidente Mauricio Macri, uno de los referentes de la oposición,...

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »