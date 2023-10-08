Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' Director's Cut Is Currently Over 4 Hours Long

The Big Picture Director Ridley Scott’s historical epic Napoleon is among the highly anticipated films this year. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular monarch the feature chronicles the life, victories, and ultimate defeat of the French leader.

For its theatrical run, the feature is about 2 hours 38 minutes long, however, Scott recently revealed to Total Films that his current director's cut of the film is over four hours long. "I’m working on it. It was four 10 this morning," he said.

It is only fitting that the movie takes a little longer to capture everything. The director further elaborated on the different cuts for Napoleon, "And so what will happen is, we'll screen first with Sony, and then it has its run, and then the perfect thing is that goes to streaming, and we have four hours 10 minutes.

How Ridley Scott Filmed 'Napoleon' In Just 62 Days For a feature that runs long, Scott shot it in a surprisingly brief amount of time. "Every scene is geometry," he explains. "By having 11 to 14 cameras, we shot Napoleon in 62 days. I'm doing Gladiator 2 now in 54 days, because I'm not doing 50 takes with one camera, on one shot, and then turning around.

Bringing Scott's vision to life are Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Rupert Everett as Arthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington, and Paul Rhys as Talleyrand. Further rounding off the cast are Catherine Walker, Gavin Spokes, John Hollingworth, Mark Bonnar, Sam Crane, and many more.

Napoleon is scheduled to be released theatrically on November 22 before streaming on Apple TV+ on an undisclosed date.

