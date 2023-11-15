Ridley Scott Reveals Different Take on Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus in Gladiator

Gladiator director Ridley Scott has revealed his very different take on Joaquin Phoenix's villainous Commodus 23 years after the movie was first released. Earning Phoenix a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards, Gladiator marked the first collaboration between the celebrated actor and Scott, who would later tap him to star in his latest historical epic, Napoleon.

In the pair's first collaboration, however, Phoenix played the power-hungry son of the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, who murdered his father to secure his claim to rule. Despite being depicted as a ruthless and sociopathic despot, Scott offered a more sympathetic take on the character during a recent interview with Deadline. He claims that, much like Russell Crowe's Maximus, Commodus was also a victim who was betrayed and abandoned by his father long before committing his treasonous act of regicide.

