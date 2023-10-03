Scott Shane, author of “Flee North: A Forgotten Hero and the Fight for Freedom in Slavery's Borderland,” is near the Anacostia River in Southeast D.C. His book recounts the efforts of the free Black man Thomas Smallwood, who, along with White abolitionist Charles Torrey, helped usher hundreds of enslaved people to freedom 20 years before the Civil War.

Smallwood was born into slavery in 1801 and raised in Bladensburg, Md. Freed by his enslaver by age 30, he established himself as a shoemaker in the Navy Yard neighborhood in Southeast Washington."When I like to imagine him, it would be 1842," said Shane. "He had a wife — a free woman from Virginia — and four kids, with a fifth on the way.

Smallwood had a satirical name for the operation, one he’d overheard an irate (and perplexed) White slave-catcher use. He called it “the under ground rail road.” Shane is convinced Smallwood is responsible for introducing that term.-inspired pseudonym “Sam Weller Jr. headtopics.com

In the 1840s, the banks would have been crowded with wharves, the nearby Navy Yard bustling with industry. The District was the “borderland” of Shane’s subtitle, a cauldron-like crossroads that was home to Whites, free Blacks and enslaved African Americans.

