Ridder responde a sus críticos, lanza y corre para una anotación en triunfo de Falcons ante Texans

Younghoe Koo pateó un gol de campo de 37 yardas para la ventaja cuando se terminaba el juego y los Falcons de Atlanta pusieron fin a una racha de dos derrotas al vencer el domingo 21-19 a los Texans de Houston.

Stroud, el quarterback novato de Houston (2-3), respondió con un pase de touchdown de 18 yardas al tight end Dalton Schultz, con lo que los Texas se pusieron arriba 19-18 a 1:49 minutos del final. La mayor ganancia que tuvo Atlanta en esa decisiva jugada para el gol de campo en el último minuto fue el pase de 23 yardas de Ridder a Drake London.

Desmond Ridder answers critics, Younghoe Koo kicks last-second field goal, Falcons edge Texans 21-19Desmond Ridder passed and ran for touchdowns, Younghoe Koo kicked a go-ahead 37-yard field goal as time expired, and the Atlanta Falcons snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Houston Texans 21-19.

Falcons, Ridder top Texans, Stroud in a game of fourth-quarter fireworksATLANTA — It's never easy for the Falcons. After taking a fourth-quarter lead against the surprisingly resilient Houston Texans, Atlanta saw C.J. Stroud march right down the field to reclaim the lead. Desmond Ridder then brought Atlanta into Younghoe Koo's field goal range, and Koo nailed the 37-yard field goal with no time on the clock for a 21-19 victory ...

